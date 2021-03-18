It's going to be Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Bruno Fernandes in the Champions League 2020-21 as AC Milan is all set to host the Red Devils at San Siro. The hosts are boosted by the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the squad. Yes! Zlatan will feature in the match against his former club. Zlatan has missed out on several matches for AC Milan in recent times owing to an injury but Stefano Pioli has confirmed that the 39-year-old will be a part of the squad for the upcoming game. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Makes the Sweden Squad After Five Years For World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Ahead of the game, the AC Milan coach said that he will not start in the match but is surely available. We'll see what choices I'll make tomorrow, His return to the squad is important for us but clearly, he won't be able to play for 90 minutes," he said during the pre-match presser. Ahead of the game, the former LA Galaxy player has been sweating it out in the practice session and the official account of AC Milan has been sharing pictures of Zlatan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AC Milan (@acmilan)

Another set of pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AC Milan (@acmilan)

Zlatan has been in the news for making a comeback in the Sweden team for the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. It would be interesting to see how things pan out for the Swede in the upcoming UCL tie. As of now, the aggregate of the game stands 1-1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).