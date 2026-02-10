Full 2026 NFL Draft Order: Seahawks Secure Final Spot After Super Bowl LX Victory

The 2025 NFL season concluded on Sunday, 8 February, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, where the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots to claim their second Lombardi Trophy. The result has finalised the selection order for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, scheduled to take place from 23–25 April in Pittsburgh. Super Bowl Bad Bunny Halftime Show Triggers Massive NYC ‘Super Flush’: 761,719 Toilets Flushed in 15 Minutes.

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-14) have officially secured the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 2007. They are followed by the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans, all of whom finished with identical 3-14 records but were separated by strength-of-schedule tiebreakers.

The Top 10: Raiders on the Clock

The Raiders enter the offseason with the first choice in a draft class headlined by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza of Indiana. Draft analysts widely expect the Raiders to target a franchise passer after a tumultuous season that saw the departure of head coach Pete Carroll.

The New York Jets, picking second, hold two selections in the top 16, having acquired an additional first-round pick from the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs hold a top-10 pick (No. 9) for the first time since they traded up for Patrick Mahomes in 2017. Donald Trump SLAMS Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Performance, Calls It ‘Terrible’ (View Post).

Super Bowl Finalists Round Out the Order

As the newly crowned world champions, the Seattle Seahawks will pick 32nd overall. Their opponents, the New England Patriots, take the 31st spot. Both teams finished the regular season with 14-3 records, the best in the league, but their playoff finish dictated the final two slots.

The Denver Broncos, who fell in the AFC Championship game, will pick at No. 30, while the Los Angeles Rams hold two first-round picks (No. 13 via Atlanta and No. 29), positioning them as major players in the upcoming trade market.

2026 NFL Draft: First-Round Selection Order

Pick Team Record Key Need 1 Las Vegas Raiders 3–14 QB, OL 2 New York Jets 3–14 LB, WR 3 Arizona Cardinals 3–14 OL, Edge 4 Tennessee Titans 3–14 DL, CB 5 New York Giants 4–13 OT, WR 6 Cleveland Browns 5–12 WR, QB 7 Washington Commanders 5–12 S, OL 8 New Orleans Saints 6–11 Edge, QB 9 Kansas City Chiefs 6–11 RB, WR 10 Cincinnati Bengals 6–11 CB, OL ... ... ... ... 31 New England Patriots 14–3 Lost Super Bowl 32 Seattle Seahawks 14–3 Won Super Bowl

2026 NFL Draft Key Dates and Prospects

With the order set, the focus shifts to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis later this month. While Mendoza is the consensus top prospect, defensive talent is expected to dominate the early half of the draft.

Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. and Ohio State's Arvell Reese are currently projected as top-five locks, marking a year where defensive value may outweigh offensive skill positions in the top tier.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).