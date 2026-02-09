President Donald Trump issued a sharp rebuke of the Super Bowl LX halftime show on Sunday, labelling the performance by Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny as "absolutely terrible" and "disgusting." The criticism, shared via social media shortly after the event at Levi’s Stadium, sparked an immediate cultural debate over the tone and representation of the NFL's premier musical showcase. Lady Gaga Makes Surprise Appearance During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, Sings ‘Die With a Smile’ (Watch Video).

Donald Trump Criticises Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Performance

In a series of posts on Truth Social, President Trump did not hold back his disdain for the 13-minute set, calling it "one of the worst ever." He specifically took issue with the language and the choreography, arguing that the show failed to align with his view of American excellence.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the USA, and all over the World,” Trump wrote.

Donald Trump Blasts Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Performance – View Post

https://t.co/f4jG7iw4GP — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 9, 2026

He further characterised the production as a "slap in the face" to the country, contrasting the entertainment with the state of the US economy and the stock market. The President also took the opportunity to criticise the NFL’s current kickoff rules, calling on the league to "immediately replace" them.

A Historic Milestone for Latin Music

While the President’s reaction was scathing, many viewers and critics praised the performance as a landmark moment for Latino representation. Bad Bunny made history as the first solo Spanish-speaking artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, performing almost entirely in his native tongue.

The set was a vibrant celebration of Puerto Rican culture, featuring surprise guest appearances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. The show concluded with a display of flags from across the Americas and the message: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

Background and Political Context

The friction between the President and the artist follows a week of public tension. During the 2026 Grammy Awards, just seven days prior, Bad Bunny made headlines for a speech that included a pointed critique of the administration's immigration policies, specifically calling for "ICE out."

Conservative groups, including Turning Point USA, had also voiced opposition to the NFL's selection of the artist before the game, even organising a counter-performance headlined by Kid Rock to air simultaneously on social media. ‘Bad Bunny Day’ Declared in California on February 8 by Governor Gavin Newsom Ahead of Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

Despite the political controversy, the halftime show remains one of the most-watched broadcasts globally. Supporters of the artist argue that the performance reflected the evolving demographics and musical tastes of the American public, while critics continue to echo the President’s concerns regarding tradition and national standards.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Truth Social handle of Donald Trump). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).