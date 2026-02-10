Mumbai, February 10: As the Seattle Seahawks celebrated their victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday night, February 8, New York City's infrastructure was busy handling a victory of its own. Data from the city's Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) revealed a massive "Super Flush" event, with an estimated 761,719 toilets flushing nearly simultaneously within a 15-minute window immediately following Bad Bunny's historic halftime performance.

The surge, while significant, was managed successfully by the city's water and sewage systems, which had prepared for the expected spike in demand. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), NYC Water wrote, "NYC saw a significant reduction in water usage throughout the five boroughs during the Super Bowl’s #BadBunny halftime show yesterday." However, it further said that in the 15 minutes right after the show ended, there was a huge spike in usage equivalent to 761,719 toilets flushing across town. Donald Trump SLAMS Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Performance, Calls It ‘Terrible’ (View Post).

761,719 Toilets Were Flushed in 15 Minutes, Says NYC Water

NYC saw a significant reduction in water usage throughout the five boroughs during the Super Bowl’s #BadBunny halftime show yesterday, but in the 15 minutes right after the show ended, there was a spike in usage equivalent to 761,719 toilets flushing across town.#SBLX — NYC Water (@NYCWater) February 9, 2026

The 'Super Flush' Phenomenon

The "Super Flush" is a well-documented urban phenomenon during major live events, particularly the Super Bowl. It occurs when a massive television audience collectively waits for a break in the action - usually the end of the halftime show - to use the restroom.

Sunday's data showed that water usage across the five boroughs plummeted during Bad Bunny’s 13-minute set, which featured guest appearances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. The sudden drop indicated that viewers were glued to their screens, only for usage to spike at a record rate the moment the third quarter was set to begin.

Breaking Records in New York City

The 761,719 toilet flushes recorded on February 8 represent one of the largest single-event surges in New York City’s history. For comparison, the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show featuring Kendrick Lamar saw approximately 558,000 fewer flushes during the performance itself, as viewers avoided missing his high-energy "Drake diss" set.

Performance Window: 8:15 PM – 8:30 PM ET (Water usage at 10-year lows).

The Surge: 8:31 PM – 8:46 PM ET (Usage jumped by 24 per cent above the Sunday night average).

Total Impact: Roughly 1.2 million gallons of additional water moved through the system in under 20 minutes.

Infrastructure Preparedness for 'Super Flush'

Despite the humorous nature of the "Super Flush," it serves as a critical stress test for municipal engineering. NYC’s DEP typically prepares for the Super Bowl by increasing water pressure at key reservoirs, such as the Hillview Reservoir in Yonkers, hours before kickoff. Although the Bad Bunny set drove a historic spike, the city's 7,000 miles of water mains and 14 treatment plants performed exactly as intended. Bad Bunny Deletes All His Instagram Posts After 2026 Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Amid Donald Trump Criticism.

Cultural Impact and Viewership

The scale of the flush is being cited by media analysts as a "biological metric" of the halftime show's success. With early ratings suggesting over 140 million viewers tuned in for Bad Bunny's Spanish-language celebration of Latin culture, the lack of mid-set toilet breaks confirms high audience retention. Bad Bunny, the first Latino solo artist to headline the event, delivered a setlist that included hits like "Tití Me Preguntó" and "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS." The sheer volume of post-show water usage suggests that the performance was a "don't-blink" moment for the American public.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of NYC Water). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 08:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).