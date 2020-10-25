Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s rivalry is known to all of us. However, following Khabib’s victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, McGregor had a word of appreciation for his rival. Soon after Khabib’s victory and retirement post the UFC 254 win, McGregor took to Twitter and reacted in a true sportsman spirit. For the uninitiated, this was Khabib’s first fight since his father and head coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, died in July from COVID-19 complications after a heart surgery.

"Good performance @TeamKhabib. I will carry on. Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family. Yours sincerely, The McGregors," McGregor tweeted.

Here’s Conor McGregor’s Tweet

Good performance @TeamKhabib. I will carry on. Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family. Yours sincerely, The McGregors. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

The 32-year after the fight revealed that his mother did not want him to compete without his father and thus he promised to retire. "Today, I want to say, this was my last fight. No way am I going to come here without my father. It was first time, after what happened with my father, when UFC called me about Justin. I talk with my mother three days, she don't want that I go fight without father. I promised her, it's going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here,” Khabib said.

