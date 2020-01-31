Hulk Hogan to Feature at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 in Saudi Arabia

Hulk Hogan (Photo Credits: Instagram / Hulk Hogan)

WWE Super ShowDown is the upcoming event of WWE and it is scheduled to take place on February 27, 2020, at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This will be WWE third event under the Super ShowDown chronology and the fifth event under WWE's 10-year partnership supporting Saudi Vision 2030. Hulkamania fans have reasons to rejoice as Hulk Hogan is all set to return in WWE upcoming event Super ShowDown 2020. WWE Raw January 27, 2020 Results and Highlights: Drew McIntyre Challenges Brock Lesnar For WrestleMania 36; Randy Orton Assaults Edge (View Pics)

The Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was also seen in WWE Crown Jewel 2019 which took place in October. He was the mentor of his side in Team Hogan vs Team Flair match. His team was led by Roman Reigns which won the match. If PWInsider reports are to be believed, Hulk Hogan will feature in some capacity. We can see Hulk Hogan in one more fight of his career at the mega event in Saudi Arabia. The other matches will be planned as per storyline, it must also be noted that WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will be held just a week after Super ShowDown 2020. Hulk Hogan looks good pumped up in his recent social media post, which can be an indication of his fight soon.

Hulk Hogan Still in Good Shape

WWE Super ShowDown 2019 which took place on June 7 last year had Undertaker vs Goldberg as the headline. The match was won by Undertaker and it was not all welcomed by fans as both wrestlers looked quite lacklustre during the match. This time WWE will make sure that they put up a better match at the main event.