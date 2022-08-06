Indian men's hockey team will take on South Africa in the first semi-final of the men's hockey at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) on 6 August (Saturday). Men in blue finished on top in pool B after remaining unbeaten with 10 points in group stage matches. India beat Ghana, Canada, Wales and had a draw against England. Overall, the men in blue have scored 27 goals in 2022 CWG and carried their defending game exceptionally well by conceding just five goals so far. South Africa on the other hand, won two out of four games they played in the group stage and concluded at number two in pool A. Virender Sehwag Alleges Biased Umpiring After Indian Women's Hockey Team Loses To Australia in Shootout At CWG 2022

India beat Wales by 4-1 in their last pool match courtesy of Harmanpreet Singh who scored a hattrick. Harmanpreet Singh is at the top of his game as he had already netted three goals against Ghana also in their first pool match at 2022 CWG. Meanwhile, South Africa had a nail-biting last pool encounter against New Zealand. South Africa gave off everything they had to win by 4-3 against New-zealand in a nerve-wracking battle and made it to the semi-final of 2022 CWG. India who are fifth in the world ranking will find it a walk in the park as they take on South Africa who are ranked below them at thirteenth place. The Men in Blue who couldn't seize any medal in the 2018 CWG have an elementary chance to end their 2022 CWG by winning even a silver medal if not a gold as South Africa aren't the hard nut to crack.

When is India vs South Africa, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match? Know Time, Venue and Schedule

The India vs South Africa Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey match is scheduled to take place on August 6, 2022 (Saturday) at 10:30 pm IST. The game will be held at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham.

Is India vs South Africa, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Sony Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of the multi-nation competition in India. Fans would be able to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sony Sports SD/HD channels on their TV sets. Sony TEN 3 and Sony Six will likely televise the IND vs SA Men's Hockey Match in English and regional languages.

Is India vs South Africa, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA Hockey match in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the live action on online platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2022 08:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).