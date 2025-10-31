The India national cricket team will lock horns against Australian national cricket team in the second T20I of the ongoing five-match series being played Down Under. The IND vs AUS T20I series 2025 is currently tied at 0-0, after the India vs Australia 1st T20I ended in a no-result following incessant rains. The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground and will commence at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). While Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of the IND vs AUS 2025 five-match T20I series, will the India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV channels? IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025, Melbourne Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Cricket Match at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Unfortunately, the IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 lasted merely 9-odd overs, with India put into bat by Australia, after Mitchell Marsh opted to field. The Men in Blue were off to a quick start by openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill; however, the former fell to Nathan Ellis for 19. Gill, along with captain Yadav, despite rain interruptions, displayed their aggressive nature and raced to 62 off 35 balls, to remain unbeaten on 37 and 39, respectively, before the India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 got called-off.

Is India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

As mentioned before, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the IND vs AUS 2025 five-match T20I series, and fans in India can watch the India vs Australia live telecast on its channels. However, fans in India can also watch the IND vs AUS five-match T20I series 2025 live telecast on DD Sports, but only on DD Free Dish. The IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast will not be available on DD National.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 on DD Sports

Preparations Done ✅#TeamIndia🇮🇳 is ready to roar against Australia 💥 🏏 Watch #AUSvIND T20I series LIVE on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish)#TeamIndia #MenInBlue pic.twitter.com/z8AwB1vA6L — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) October 29, 2025

