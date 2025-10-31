The weather will be in focus as India take on Australia in the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 on Friday, October 31. The IND vs AUS 2nd T20I is set to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne and it will start at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). But how will the weather behave in Melbourne be for the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025? Will rain play spoilsport in Melbourne during the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025? We shall take a look at the answers to these questions in this article. When is IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Australia Match Preview.

The much-anticipated IND vs AUS 2025 T20I series got off to a poor start with a rain washout in the first match. Persistent rain at the Manuka Oval in Australia's capital, Canberra, led to the IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 being called off with just 9.4 overs of play possible, where the India National Cricket Team made 97/1. Captain Suryakumar Yadav (39*) was batting with his deputy Shubman Gill (37*) at the time when play was stopped due to rain, eventually being called off altogether. The IND vs AUS 2025 T20I series is a very crucial one for both teams in the context of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to be held in the early part of next year. Will It Rain in Melbourne During IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025? Check Live Weather Forecast.

Melbourne Weather Updates Live Report for IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025

As seen in the widget above, the weather is expected to be fine for the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 begins at 7:15 PM local time (1:45 PM IST) and that time, the sky is expected to be clear. There is no forecast of rain so far in Melbourne for the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025. The temperature is likely to hover between 15 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Melbourne Cricket Ground Pitch Report for IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) might not be favourable to batters completely. The track at the MCG is set to provide assistance to fast bowlers. Hitting boundaries might be tough at this ground with the boundaries being big, but batters will find value for their shots. And hence, the power play will be important between the two teams. The team that wins the toss might opt to bat first and put runs on the board.

