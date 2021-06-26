The 2021 ISSF World Cup in Croatia heads into the third day on June 26, 2021 (Saturday) as shooters from around the world look to fine-tune their skills ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 next month. Russia lead the medals tally following the end of Day 2 and will be looking to continue move up in the table while India sit 12th in the standings. Meanwhile, fans searching for 2021 ISSF World Cup Day 3 live streaming can scroll down below. ISSF World Cup 2021 Croatia Medal Tally Updated.

A total of 520 shooting athletes from 47 countries have assembled in Osijek for the world championship. The world’s top shooters including contingents from shooting heavyweights like Russia, Germany, France, Italy, along with hosts Croatia, will be competing in several disciplines. A total of 13 athletes from India, seven women and six men will aim to repeat performances of last edition when they won 30 medals.

When Is ISSF World Cup 2021 Croatia Day 3?

The second edition of the ISSF World Cup of 2021 is being played Croatia from June 23, 201 onwards to July 03, 2021. The third day of matches in the tournament will be held on June 26, 2021 (Saturday) in Osijek, Croatia and the events are set to start from 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

Is ISSF World Cup 2021 Croatia, Day 3 Live Telecast Available On TV?

DD Sports provided the live telecast of the 2021 ISSF World Cup, New Delhi which was held in March 2021 but it looks like the broadcasters won’t be showing the Croatia leg on TV so fans will be unable to watch the live telecast of Day 3 of the ongoing Shooting World Cup.

Is Live Online Streaming Of ISSF World Cup 2021 Croatia, Day 3 Available?

However, live streaming of Day 3 of the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Croatia is available on online platforms. Fans can tune into the YouTube and Facebook page of ISSF to catch the action online while ISSF’s Vimeo page will also provide live streaming of 2021 Shooting World Cup in Croatia. Only finals of each event will be streamed live

