Bengal Warriors would face Jaipur Pink Panthers in a Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 encounter on Monday, January 24. This match would be played at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru and is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Warriors have had a tough time defending their title so far, losing six and winning as many games after 13 matches. But a silver lining to their outing so far this season has been the performances of captain Maninder Singh. He has been in very good form and is expected to play a huge role in this game as well. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

Jaipur Pink Panthers on the other hand, were defeated by Bengal Warriors earlier this season, on January 3. They would seek to avoid a double defeat against the defending champions and for that, a lot would depend on Arjun Deshwal's performance.

Where To Watch Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2022 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).