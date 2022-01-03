Bengal Warriors will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 03, 2022 (Monday) at 07:30 PM IST as both teams aim to move up in the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Both sides have had an underwhelming campaign so far and will be hoping that they can conjure a string of results to help them move closer to their objectives. Bengal Warriors are placed third-bottom after two wins in five games and are looking to climb in the team standings. Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers have also endured a similar campaign and are ninth in the points table.

Where To Watch Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live online streaming.

