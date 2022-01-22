Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan face off against each other in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 22, 2022 (Saturday) at 07:30 PM IST as both teams look to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

The teams have had contrasting seasons so far and find themselves at the opposite end of the points table. Bengaluru Bulls currently sit in second place and can become the new league leaders if they manage to earn a victory from this encounter. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan are second from bottom in the team standings and need to string a run of wins together for them to have any chances of making it to the next stage.

Where To Watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan, live online streaming.

