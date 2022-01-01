Dabang Delhi take on Tamil Thalaivas in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 01, 2022 at 09:30 PM IST as both teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Dabang Delhi have made a brilliant start to the season and are the only undefeated team in the league so far after four games. Delhi will aim to continue this run as they take on one of the most competitive teams in the league. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalavas have had an inconsistent campaign so far but can move into the top four if they manage to get the better of the table toppers.

Where To Watch Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas live online streaming.

