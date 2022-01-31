Dabang Delhi would face U Mumba in a Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 encounter on Monday, January 31. The match would be played at the and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Dabang Delhi, who made it to the finals in the last edition of the competition, have been in good form this season as well. They are right at the top of the points table after 14 games with 48 points to their name. Delhi are currently in good form, having notched up three wins in five matches. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

U Mumba are heading into this clash with a win behind them as well. They are fifth with 41 points from 13 matches. It would be interesting to see who comes out on top in this clash. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of this match.

Where To Watch Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba live online streaming.

