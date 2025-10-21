Controversy during the recently finished Asia Cup 2025 cricket competition when Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav avoided handshake with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha. A reflection of the same could be spotted during the India U-18 vs Pakistan U-18, Asian Youth Games 2025 Kabaddi match. India captain Ishant Rathee refused to shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart ahead of the match during toss. India produced a dominant display in the game securing a 81-26 win. This is India's third win the Asian Youth Games so far. Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: India and Pakistan Players Shake Hands Before Match, Break ‘No-Handshake’ Trend of Cricketers.

India U-18 Kabaddi Team Captain Ishant Rathee Avoids Handshake With Pakistani Counterpart

