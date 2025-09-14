In a new twist to the ongoing controversy surrounding Pawan Sehrawat's exit from the Pro Kabaddi League 2025, the ace Indian kabaddi player has promised to quit the sport altogether if the PKL franchise Tamil Thalaivas's indiscipline allegation is proved right. On September 13, Thalaivas made a statement regarding Sehrawat’s ouster from the ongoing PKL 12 season owing to disciplinary reasons. In a video on social media, the 29-year-old Sehrawat, who has captained the India national kabaddi team, stated how the same franchise supported the player during his struggles with injury during PKL 9, and how a single individual ruined their plans of progress. Fans can check out Sehrawat's video below. Sehrawat was purchased for INR 59.5 lakhs during the PKL 2025 Auction by Tamil Thalaivas after the player’s release from Telugu Titans. Pawan Sehrawat To Miss Remainder of PKL 2025 Season After Being Sent Home for Disciplinary Reason, Tamil Thalaivas Release Official Statement on Star Kabaddi Player

Pawan Sehrawat Breaks Silence

