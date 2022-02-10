Puneri Paltan will be up against Patna Pirates in a Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 encounter on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The match would be played at the Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Patna Pirates have been sensational so far this season and find themselves at the top of the points table. The former champions will be aiming to extend their lead at the top with a win. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan have made a late charge for the playoff placed and are in contention to advance to the next stage but must defeat the Pirates to keep their hopes alive.

Where To Watch Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates live online streaming.

