Tamil Thalaivas take on Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Sunday, January 30. The match takes place at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The game has a scheduled start time of 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, if you are looking for 2021-22 PKL live streaming online and live tv telecast you can continue reading. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Bengaluru Bulls walk into the contest as hot favourites, thanks to their form. Bulls are on second spot on the PKL 2021-22 points table and have won eight out of 15 matches. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas have won just three matches out of 13 games.

Where To Watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2022 07:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).