Tamil Thalaivas will be up against UP Yoddha in a Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 encounter on Wednesday, February 09, 2022. The match would be played at the Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Both the teams are chasing the playoff spots and are separated by just two points in the team standings. However, they enter the game in contrasting forms, UP Yoddha are on a four-game losing run in the competition while Tamil Thalaivas have won two of their last three encounters in the league.

Where To Watch Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha live online streaming.

