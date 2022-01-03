Telugu Titans will face off against Patna Pirates in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 03, 2022 (Monday) at 08:30 PM IST as both teams look for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

The teams have had very contrasting campaigns so far as they find themselves on the opposite ends of the team standings. Patna Pirates have been brilliant so far as with three wins in four games, they are placed fourth in the points table. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans are placed second from bottom in the standings and are yet to win a game this season.

Where To Watch Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Panthers, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates live online streaming.

