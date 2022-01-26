U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls face off against each other in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 26, 2022 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM IST as both teams look to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online.

Bengaluru Bulls are at the top of the team standings and are coming into the game on the back of a win following their three-game losing streak. They will be hoping to extend their advantage over the chasing pack. Meanwhile, U Mumba are in contention for a playoff spot but are in a poor run of form. The former champions have won just one of their last five games and will look to improve that record.

Where To Watch U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2022 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).