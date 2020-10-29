Khabib Nurmagomedov’s trainer Javier Mendez has not ruled out a possibility of Khabib returning to UFC for one last bout days after the MMA fighter announced his retirement after a submission win over Justin Gaethje which extended his winning streak to 29-0. Khabib beat Justin Gaethje in the main bout of UFC 254 and announced his retirement stating he does not want to continue after losing his father. But Mendez has stated the call was made out of emotions and Khabib should review his decision. Khabib Nurmagomedov Retirement: From Undefeated Streak of 29-0 to Defeating Conor McGregor in Most Famous MMA Fight of All-Time, Here’s Look at 5 Career Highlights of ‘The Eagle’.

Khabib lost his father due to complications from COVID-19 infection. His father Abdulmanap was also his coach and sadly passed away in July. Khabib then announced he will play one last bout and defend his lightweight UFC 254 title to honour his father but won’t fight any more in the pentagon due to promise made to his mother. Khabib Nurmagomedov Retires From MMA After His Win at UFA 254 Against Justin Gaethje Netizens Hail 'The Eagle'.

"There’s no way I’m going to be back without my father. When UFC called me about Justin (Gaethje), I spoke with my mother for three days. She doesn't know how I fight without father, but I promised it’s going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow it,” he told reporters after his win.

Khabib With Trainer Javier Mendez

But Khabib’s trainer Javier Mendez has not ruled out the possibility of seeing the Russian back at the pentagon. "I had no idea, he never said anything to me, so I was just like everyone else. But hey, you know what, I understood the father burden was too much," he was quoted as saying by Sunsport. "You saw how much he let out, and I went up to him and told him, 'I love you, cry and just let it out'. Khabib, he was extremely emotional and what he does with that, I don't know. I know he said what he said, but he was extremely emotional and time will tell if it will stick or not."

Mendez revealed he and the entire coaching and support staff of the Dagestani fighter were taken aback by Khabib’s decision to announce his retirement. Mendez also revealed that it was Khabib’s father’s dreams before his untimely death to see his son accomplish the milestone of 30-0 win streak. "If his mother sees that he can continue and that Khabib did actually want to continue then she may so go and fulfil your father's legacy and go 30-0,” Mendez said.

