Khabib Nurmagomadov has retired from UFA 254 after a stunning win over Justin Gaethje at Abu Dhabi in UAE. The Russian fighter defeated Gaethje in the second round after a triangle choke and thus left the later unconscious. Post this win, the Russian MMA fighter retired from the sport as he had promised his mother that this would be his last fight. Needless to say that the netizens hailed the GOAT of MMA on social media by posting tweets and hailing his achievements. Even Juventus start Cristiano Ronaldo congratulated him on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Khabib Nurmagomedov After Russian MMA Fighter Retires Post His Win at UFC 254.

Khabib lost his fatherAbdulmanap Nurmagomadov who was also his coach earlier this year due to COVID-19. His mother did not want him to fight without his father and thus he retired from the sport. While making his retirement speech Khabib revealed that it was his last fight and also remembered his father. "Today, I want to say this was my last fight. It was my father's dream. What else," he said while making the speech. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by the netizens below:

Congrats to the 🐐 @TeamKhabib on a great win and a great career! It was a privilege to watch you compete. Respect! 👊🏼 #UFC254 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) October 24, 2020

'Non-Muslims don't read the Quran, They don't read the Hadith, They Read You' "So be a Good Ambassador Of Islam. " The Undisputed King... -#Khabib_Nurmagomedov pic.twitter.com/bBiUN5rSY8 — Mr.Dalvi (@aamir_dalvi_04_) October 25, 2020

29-0 8 by KO 10 by Dcsn 11 by Submsn Finished Mcgregor, Poirier & Gaethje in a row. Only lost 1 round out of 60 Most dominant fighter in UFC history Greatest ever to do it 🐐 We were to lucky to witness his greatness Khabib 'The Eagle' Nurmagomedov #khabibnurmagomedov #GOAT pic.twitter.com/Jy4khDNWYX — MWS (@mwaqarsid) October 25, 2020

Khabib also took to social media and remembered his father after his last match. In the snap, he wished that his father attains the highest place in heaven.

