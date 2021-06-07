Hasbullah Magomedov, an 18-year-old blogger from Dagestan, has become an internet sensation in recent times following the news of his fight with singer Abduroziq, which had gone viral on social media. A row has erupted over this fight, which is a contest between two teenagers with dwarfism and it has also been condemned by the Sports Association of Little People of Russia for being ‘unethical’. Who Is Hasbulla Magomedov, What Is His Age and Why Is Hasbulla Magomedov Called 'Mini Khabib'?

The rumoured MMA fight between Hasbullah Magomedov and Abduroziq, which was organised by Chechen MMA fighter Ashab Tamaev, is set to have taken place in May 2021 but the video hasn’t been released amid the corners of possible backlash. The pre-fight clip has gone viral on social media and has gained over nine million views where Abduroziq threatens Hasbulla: ‘If you lay even a finger on me now, they will take your corpse away.’ Who Is Abduroziq, What Is His Age and Other Things To Know About Tajik Singer Fighting 'Mini Khabib'?

What Is Hasbulla Magomedov’s Height And Weight?

Hasbulla Magomedov is an 18-year-old blogger from Dagestan and is around 1 meter tall. It is understood that Magomedov’s height is around 3 feet and 4 inches and weighs around 35lbs, which is about 16 kilograms.

What Is Abduroziq’s Height And Weight?

Abduroziq is also reported to be around 1 meter tall and has a height of 3 feet and 3.37 inches. The Tajik singer’s weight is about 38lbs which is about 17 kilograms.

What Disease Does Hasbulla Magomediv And Abduroziq Suffer From?

Abdurozik suffered from rickets as a child, which is what stunted his growth. Meanwhile, Hasbulla most likely suffers from Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), which is also commonly known as dwarfism.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2021 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).