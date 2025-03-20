Costa Navarino (Greece), March 20: Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry has been elected as the 10th President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the first female President in IOC history, following 1 round of voting at the 144th IOC Session in Costa Navarino, Greece on Thursday. Coventry was chosen over fellow presidential candidates HRH Prince Feisal Al Hussein, David Lappartient, Johan Eliasch, Juan Antonio Samaranch, Lord Sebastian Coe and Morinari Watanabe. IOC Approves Inclusion of Boxing in LA Olympics 2028 After Missing Out Initially in Sports Programme.

Coventry will succeed the ninth IOC President, Thomas Bach, whose 12-year tenure will officially end after June 23. The President is elected by the IOC Members by secret ballot for a term of eight years.

President-elect Coventry said: "I am incredibly honoured and excited to be elected as President of the International Olympic Committee! I want to sincerely thank my fellow members for their trust and support.

“The young girl who first started swimming in Zimbabwe all those years ago could never have dreamt of this moment. I am particularly proud to be the first female IOC President, and also the first from Africa. I hope that this vote will be an inspiration to many people. Glass ceilings have been shattered today, and I am fully aware of my responsibilities as a role model.

"Sport has an unmatched power to unite, inspire and create opportunities for all, and I am committed to making sure we harness that power to its fullest. Together with the entire Olympic family, including our athletes, fans and sponsors, we will build on our strong foundations, embrace innovation, and champion the values of friendship, excellence and respect. The future of the Olympic Movement is bright, and I can't wait to get started!"

After the election, IOC President Bach said: “Congratulations to Kirsty Coventry on her election as the 10th IOC President. I warmly welcome the decision of the IOC Members and look forward to strong cooperation, particularly during the transition period. There is no doubt that the future for our Olympic Movement is bright and that the values we stand for will continue to guide us through the years to come.”

