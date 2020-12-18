Hello and welcome to the live blog for the day. In these updates, we shall bring to you the live updates of all the latest happenings from the world of sports. Day two of the first Test match between India and Australia is expected to be one of the top trends in the world of sports. The day one of the match, which is currently going on at the Adelaide in Oval brought in bad news for Prithvi Shaw. The youngster got dismissed on the score of two and this was the major cause of Shaw grabbing the attention of the netizens on social media.

IND vs AUS, 1st Test 2020 Day 1 Match Report: Australia Bounce Back on First Day as India Reduced to 233/6.

Later in the day, it was the dismissal of Virat Kohli who got run-out due to the wrong call made by his fellow mate Ajinkya Rahane. The Mumbai batsman was trolled mercilessly for the wrong call. India lost three wickets in the third session and this brought in Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin to bat as the team lost six wickets.

The fans have now pinned their hopes on Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddihiman Saha and the fans are expected the duo to put up at least a total of 350 runs on the board. By the end of the day, the scoreboard read 233/6. When it comes to Indian football, we have a match between NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC. Stay tuned for all the updates throughout the game.