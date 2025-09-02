Mumbai, September 2: World Champion and Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has performed exceptionally well in major competitions so far this year, consistently finishing in the top two spots. Let's take a look.

1. Potch Invitational

Neeraj Chopra (Photo credit: Wanda Diamond League YouTube)

Neeraj kickstarted the season with a win at the Potch Invitational in Potchefstroom, South Africa, in April and followed it up with a very special second-place finish at Doha Diamond League in May, where he crossed the 90-metre mark for the first time ever, with a throw of 90.23 m.

2. Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025

Neeraj Chopra in Action (Photo Credits: @India_AllSports/X)

Neeraj Chopra took the top honours in the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic, a competition named after him at Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru last month. The reigning javelin throw champion stood triumphant with 86.18m.

3. Janusz Kusocinski Memorial

Neeraj Chopra With Indian Flag (Photo Credits: @DoctorLFC/X)

Neeraj Chopra went on to secure a second spot in the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Poland later that month and resumed his winning ways with back-to-back titles at Paris Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike, with best efforts of 88.16 m and 85.29 m.

4. Diamond League Final

Neeraj Chopra (Photo Credits: @SportsArena1234/X)

World Champion and Olympics gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's streak of top two finishes at events continued as he secured the second spot with the best throw of 85.01 m during the Diamond League final at Zurich. Neeraj Chopra 85.01 M Throw: Watch Javelin Throw Star's Impressive Effort as He Finishes Runner-Up at Diamond League Final 2025.

5. World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra (Photo Credit: X/@Neeraj_chopra1)

Neeraj Chopra will now look to defend his world title in the World Athletics Championships scheduled for Tokyo from September 13-21. During the previous edition, Neeraj had finished ahead of Nadeem to win the gold, becoming the first-ever Indian to land a gold at the marquee event.