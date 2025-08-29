Neeraj Chopra might not have been at his best, but he still managed to secure a runner-up finish in the Diamond League Final 2025 in Zurich, with Germany's Julian Weber taking home the top prize. The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist started off with an 84.35m throw and followed it up with an 82.00m effort. In comparison, Julian Weber registered two throws above the 90m mark in his first two attempts--91.37m and 91.51m respectively. Neeraj Chopra then had three consecutive fouls in his third, fourth and fifth attempts but managed to secure the second spot for himself with his last and final throw, which was of 85.01m. Neeraj Chopra, with this, continued his streak of top-two finishes in events. Neeraj Chopra Saves Top-Two Finish Streak, Finishes Runner-Up at Diamond League Final 2025 (Watch Video).

Watch Neeraj Chopra's 85.01 M Throw Video:

#ZurichDL #DiamondLeagueFinal Neeraj Chopra's final throw of 85.01m that just about clinched him a 2nd place to continue his streak of top-two finishes. 🎥 Wanda Diamond League YouTube pic.twitter.com/UmLPDjVuiU — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 28, 2025

