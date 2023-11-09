Bengaluru, November 9: Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka recorded a 43-run partnership the highest 10th-wicket stand for Sri Lanka in World Cup history in a crucial match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 against New Zealand at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Trent Boult Completes 600 Wickets in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Clash

Theekshana stayed unbeaten on 38 his joint-highest score in international cricket, whereas Madushanka also scored his highest International score before getting out to Rachin Ravindra on 19. The pair faced 87 deliveries, the most balls faced by a 10th-wicket pair for Sri Lanka in ODIs.

After losing nine wickets for 128, Maheesh Theekshana showed some resistance along with Dilshan Madushanka for the final wicket. Both put 43 between them before Madushanka edged one to fall on 19.

Theekshana remained unbeaten on 38 off 91 balls, the second most balls faced by the No. 9 batter after JP Yadav's 92 deliveries as Sri Lanka got knocked over on 171.

