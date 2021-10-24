Max Verstappen attended the pole position for the ninth time in 2021. He also outraced Lewis Hamilton in the Qualifying Round of the US Grand Prix 2021.

Video: 

Grid: 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2021 08:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).