2025 F1 United States Grand Prix Qualifying in IST: Formula One action returns as drivers and teams shift their base from Singapore to the United States. The United States Grand Prix 2025 will take place between October 17 and October 19. The United States GP will be held in a Sprint weekend format, promising to bring more action for fans. Last year, the 2024 United States FP saw Charles Leclerc take a well-deserved win, followed by Carlos Sainz, who bagged second place on the podium. F1 2025 Standings: McLaren Wins Constructors' Championship; Oscar Piastri Extends Lead In Drivers' Standings Despite George Russell Clinching Singapore GP.

The United States GP is one of the most popular races on the F1 calendar and a major highlight of the year. Talking about current form, McLaren secured back-to-back Team Championships after the conclusion of the Singapore Grand Prix. However, the Drivers' title race remains wide open. McLaren driver Oscar Piastri leads the driver's chart, followed by his teammate Lando Norris, who is 22 points behind him. Red Bull's Max Verstappen is closing in fast on the leader's board. Other drivers like George Russell and Charles Leclerc are also in contention.

2025 F1 United States Grand Prix Qualifying Details

Event 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix Qualifying Date October 19 Time 2:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Circuit of the Americas Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, No Telecast in India

When is the F1 United States Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in IST?

The F1 United States Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying will take place on October 17 and will be shown in India at 2:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) from the Circuit of the Americas. For 2025 United States GP viewing options, fans can scroll below. Mercedes F1 Team Confirms George Russell and Kimi Antonelli for Formula One 2026 Season.

How To Watch Live Telecast of the F1 United States Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. Fans can read how to watch online viewing options for the F1 United States Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying below.

How To Watch Live Streaming of F1 United States Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 United States Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 499 or a race weekend pass worth INR 69. Fans in India will have multiple language commentary available for the first time since F1 started broadcasting in the country.

The F1 United States GP 2025 main race will be held on October 20, while the Practice 1 race will be held on October 17. The qualifying event will take place on October 19.

