One of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, Michael Schumacher, turns 52 today (January 3, 2020). The retired German driver raced for the likes of Jordan, Benetton, Mercedes and Ferrari, with his major success coming with the Italian giants. Schumacher has a joint-record of seven World Drivers' Championship titles and on the occasion of his birthday, we take look at some major career achievements of the German racer. Michael Schumacher’s Son Mick to Race for Haas F1 in 2021.

Michael Schumacher entered Formula One with the Jordan racing team in 1991, qualifying seventh in his debut race, following which he was signed by Benetton where he won two championships. The German joined Ferrari in 1996 winning six championships with the Italian including five consecutive triumphs from 2000 to 2004.

Major Career Achievements of Michael Schumacher

Most Races For Ferrari

Michael Schumacher joined Ferrari in 1996 and to date has been their most successful driver. In his 10 years with the Italian constructors, the German entered 181 races, starting 179, which is the most by any racer with a single constructor.

Most Wins in a Season

The German is one of the greatest racers of all time but in 2004 he was at his consistent best. That year Michael Schumacher entered in 18 races, winning 13 of them. This is the joint-most race any driver has won in a single season.

91 Grand Prix Wins

Michael Schumacher became the racer with most Grand Prix wins at the 2001 Belgian GP, winnings his 52nd race and going past the record of Alain Prost. The German won a total of 91 Grand Prix in his career, which was a record for any driver until Lewis Hamilton surpassed it in 2020.

Seven World Championships

Since F1 World Championships began in 1950, 32 different drivers have won the title but no one has been crowned the champion more times than Michael Schumacher. In 2003, the German racer went broke Juan Manuel’s record of five title wins, which stood for five decades. He has first crowned the world champions in 1994 which was followed by another triumph in 1995. Schumacher then won five consecutive titles from 2000 to 2004.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).