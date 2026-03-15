Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli has written his name into the record books at the Shanghai International Circuit, becoming the youngest-ever pole sitter in Formula One history. During Saturday’s qualifying session for the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix, the 19-year-old Italian clocked a 1:32.064 to secure P1, leading a dominant Mercedes front-row lockout at F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2026. The historic feat comes just hours after his teammate George Russell claimed victory in the season's first Sprint race, cementing the Silver Arrows' status as the team to beat in this new era of the sport. F1 2026: Kimi Antonelli Becomes Youngest-Ever Formula One Pole-Sitter; Mercedes Teen Claims Chinese GP Pole.

Where to Watch F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2026 Free Live Streaming Online?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the race live on Sky Sports F1, with highlights available on Channel 4. In the United States, coverage has moved exclusively to Apple TV for the 2026 season, marking a major shift in the sport's broadcasting landscape. For digital viewers globally, F1 TV Pro continues to offer a comprehensive service with multi-view onboard cameras.

In India, there is no traditional television broadcast of Formula 1 this year as well. FanCode remains the exclusive regional streaming partner, offering access via its application and website through individual race weekend passes or annual sports subscriptions.

Additionally, comprehensive coverage is available through the official F1 TV Pro subscription, which provides multi-camera views, live telemetry, and unedited team radio feeds. How F1 Teams Can Exploit New Rules to Win in 2026.

Race Fact F1 Chinese GP 2026

Category Details Race Date Sunday, 15 March 2026 Race Start Time 15:00 Local / 07:00 GMT / 12:30 IST Venue Shanghai International Circuit, China Pole Position Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) — 1:32.064 Sprint Winner George Russell (Mercedes) IND (Premium Coverage) F1 TV Pro on F1 and FanCode IND Streaming FanCode

Following the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint in Shanghai, Mercedes has strengthened its lead at the top of the 2026 Formula One World Championship. George Russell continues his flawless start to the season, securing the maximum eight points in the Sprint to extend his championship advantage, having already won the F1 Australian GP.

Meanwhile, defending champion Lando Norris, who finished fifth in the season opener race in Australia, will look to improve in China, but with sixth-place on the starting grid in Shanghai might prove too much.

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