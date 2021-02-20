Michelle Wie West, professional golfer and 2014 US Women’s Open champion, has hit out at former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani for his comments on her underwear while appearing on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast. Giuliani was invited to eulogize his late friend Rush Limbaugh, who died of lunch cancer recently. But the former mayor and lawyer left everyone rather embarrassed after recounting about a charity golf outing with Limbaugh when they had observed the golf star ‘bending over and showing her panties’. Naomi Osaka of Japan Clinches Second Australian Open Title, Beats Jennifer Brady of America in Women’s Singles Final.

Giuliani then went on to narrate how the paparazzi was ‘driving us crazy' but it was not for them but the photographers were apparently clamouring to ‘take pictures of Michelle Wie’s panties.’ Giuliani continued "I said to Limbaugh 'Roger, it’s not me. It’s not you. It’s her panties”.’ Giuliani, Limbaugh and Wie had participated in a celebrity charity golf event in 2014. The event was hosted by PGA Tour world No. 1 Ernie Els for raising funds for Autism.

Rudy Giuliani Shares Embarrassing Story About US Golfer Michelle Wie West

I had to hear it so you do too: Rudy Giuliani tells an absolutely disgusting story about golfing with Rush Limbaugh (He refers to Rush as "Roger" because he has pudding for brains but in context it was definitely about Rush) pic.twitter.com/fh4zO3DUVi — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) February 18, 2021

“It’s unsettling to hear of this highly inappropriate story shared on a podcast by a public figure referencing my ‘panties’ while playing in a charity pro-am,” Michelle Wie West said outraged by Giuliani’s comments. “What this person should have remembered from that day was the fact that I shot 64 and beat every male golfer in the field leading our team to victory,” she said.

Michelle Wie West Lashes Out at Giuliani Over His Comments

“My putting stance six years ago was designed to improve my putting stats (I ended up winning the US Open that year), Not as an invitation to look up my skirt,” the 2014 US Open champion said in a statement released on her social media pages. “I shudder thinking that he was smiling to my face and complimenting me on my game while objectifying me and referencing my ‘panties’ behind my back all day.”

Wie, 31, is a five-time winner on the LPGA tour and is currently on a break after giving birth to daughter Kamalei Yoona West last June.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2021 09:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).