California, May 18: Rudy Giuliani, the former Mayor of New York City and personal attorney to Donald Trump, has been accused of sexual harassment at the workplace. Giuliani has been accused of engaging in inappropriate behaviour, specifically forcing an aide to perform oral sex on him while on a speakerphone call with then-President Donald Trump.

The allegations against Giuliani stem from a lawsuit filed by a former aide, identified as Noelle Dunphy (43). With this bombshell lawsuit, Dunphy is suing Giuliani for $10 million in damages and unpaid wages, claiming the former New York mayor subjected her to "wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment". According to the lawsuit, the incident took place during the final stages of the 2020 presidential election campaign. It alleges that Giuliani requested the aide to provide sexual favours while they were on a speakerphone call with President Trump. Rudy Giuliani Accused of Coercing Female Staffer Into Sex, Not Paying Salary in Lawsuit.

Dunphy, in her 70-page lawsuit, alleged, "He (Giuliani) often demanded oral sex while he took phone calls on speaker phone from high-profile friends and clients, including then-President Donald Trump. The lawsuit stated that Giuliani told Dunphy that he enjoyed engaging in this conduct while on the telephone because it made him 'feel like Bill Clinton.' The lawsuit also states that Mr Giuliani insisted that she carried out her work naked, wearing a bikini or tiny shorts with an American flag that he provided for her. Donald Trump Rape Case Trial: Woman Testifies That She Too Was Sexually Attacked by Former US President.

While the allegations are just the tip of the iceberg, as Dunphy went on to claim that Giuliani went on “alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks” during her employment, many of which she claims she recorded. Giuliani and then-president Trump were offering to sell presidential pardons for $2m apiece, Dunphy further claimed.

