Mumbai, September 27: On Friday, September 26, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released documents from Jeffrey Epstein's estate, which revealed that the convicted sex offender had maintained contact with influential political and business figures, including Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Steve Bannon, Prince Andrew and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Notably, the documents suggest that Jeffrey Epstein maintained contact with them years after his 2007 plea deal that required him to register as a sex offender. Notably, the records were turned over to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and were partially released by its Democratic members.

The 8,544 documents provided in the latest batch included daily schedules, flight logs, financial ledgers, and phone message records, which span nearly 30 years. Speaking about the Epstein Files, Sara Guerrero, Spokesperson of the House Oversight Committee, said, "It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world." She also said that Oversight Democrats will not stop until they identify everyone complicit in Jeffrey Epstein's heinous crimes. So what did the latest documents reveal? Who all are mentioned in the newly released documents? Epstein Files: New Documents Suggest Elon Musk Planned Visit to Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Island; Tesla CEO Dismisses Claim As ‘False’.

Elon Musk, Steve Bannon Among Fresh Names in 3rd Batch of Epstein Files

The Democrats released six pages of documents, which also included Jeffrey Epstein's daily schedule in 2014, 2017 and 2019. The documents also contained details of a flight manifest from 2000 with Epstein and Prince Andrew's names on it, in addition to a ledger that mentioned massages for "Andrew" in 2000 twice. Besides Prince Andrew, the documents also mention billionaire Elon Musk. It is reported that among the documents was what appeared to be an itinerary which noted a tentative trip by Musk to Epstein's island in the US Virgin Islands on December 6, 2014.

Elon Musk Planned Trip to Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Island?

As per the documents, the planned trip included a handwritten note reading, "Is this still happening?" Additionally, other records showed a planned lunch with tech billionaire Peter Thiel in late 2017 and a breakfast with MAGA leader Steve Bannon in February 2019, months before Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges. Another plan mentioned in Epstein's calendar was a breakfast with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in December 2014. It must be recalled that in a 2022 interview with the BBC, Bill Gates called his meetings with Epstein a "mistake".

Meanwhile, the GOP-controlled Committee took to X (formerly Twitter) and accused Democrats of selectively releasing records. Calling the newly released document "old news", the Committee wrote. "It's sad how Democrats are conveniently withholding documents that contain the names of Democratic officials. Once again they are putting politics over victims. That's all Robert Garcia and Oversight Dems know how to do." Epstein Files Row: Donald Trump Was FBI Informant Against Jeffrey Epstein, Claims US House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Jeffrey Epstein was a wealthy financier and socialite in the United States, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

