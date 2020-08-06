Boxing great Mike Tyson will once again make a return to the ring he conquered when he squares off against Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout. Tyson, who has not fought a bout since 2005, revealed that he shed six stone to prepare for his comeback fight. The 54-year-old has undergone a remarkable transformation in his physique as he continues to train for his comeback fight. Tyson and Jones, with a combined age of 105, will square off in an eight-round exhibition bout on September 12. Tyson will be making his return to the ring after 15 years while Roy Jones fought as recently as 2018. Mike Tyson Comeback: Heavyweight Champion Set to Fight Roy Jones Jr on September 12.

The ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ recently opened up on the dramatic body transformation he has undergone while training for the bout. Tyson, who remains the youngest heavyweight boxing champion in history, spoke to TMZ and revealed how marriage and faith in Allah has changed his life. “At one time I was just 90lbs overweight I was doing cocaine, I was drinking and I said Allah if he can stop me from being this way, I’ll change my whole life,” said Tyson. Anthony Joshua Warns Mike Tyson Against Fighting 'Young Lions of the Division'.

“And eventually, I got married, my life started to change, and I started working out. My brother in law said, 'hey listen. I know you don't want to fight, but would you fight Bob Sapp? Somebody wants to offer you a lot of money to fight him. I said, ‘get out of here, I told you I don't want to fight anymore. Then I thought about it in my mind and went 'ding' - I said I would fight and for some reason, it went from Bob Sapp to somebody else, and this guy, and the next thing you know, I'm fighting Roy Jones Jr on Sept. 12,” he added.

Tyson was 20 when he won the boxing heavyweight championship in 1986. In his prime, Tyson was one of the most feared fighters in the boxing ring. But distractions and rape conviction saw him spent three years in prison. He returned but wasn’t the same anymore and in 2005 before his bout against Kevin McBride, he quit boxing. He, however, expressed his wish to return to the boxing ring last year and fight some exhibition bouts and has training hard for his comeback.

“I don't know how this happened. I'm just very grateful that I'm not living the life that I was living before. Allah has blessed for me to be able to do this,” said Tyson. He continued: “I'm in great shape, but I'm going to get in better condition. I just did my four miles today, and I'm going to do my sprints later, and then I'm going to the boxing gym.”

