Commonwealth Games and World Championships gold medallist, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu celebrates her 26th birthday on August 08, 2020 (Saturday). Chanu became only the second Indian after Karnam Malleswari and first in 22 years to clinch a gold medal at the World Weightlifting Championships. She lifted a whopping 194 kg to win the gold and make the nation proud. Mirabai Chanu also clinched the top honours at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast adding to her tally of a silver medal from the 2014 edition of the continental event. On her birthday, take a look at some interesting facts about Mirabai Chanu.

Mirabai Chanu broke the Commonwealth Games weightlifting record with a gold medal at the 2018 Gold Coast event. Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 196 kg (86 kg in Snatch and 110 kg in Clean and Jerk) at the event breaking the previous record set by Augustine Nwaokolo of Nigeria in 2010, who had lifted 175 kg to claim the top honours eight years ago. As Mirabai Chanu turns 26, take a look at some lesser-known facts about one of India's biggest athletes.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu was born on August 8, 1994 at Nongpok Kakching in Imphal, Manipur

She was inspired by Kunjarani Devi to take up weightlifting after watching the latter at the 2004 Athens Olympics

Mirabai Chanu was awarded the title of Best Lifter at the 2013 Junior National Championship in Guwahati

Chanu won a silver medal in 48kg category at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games after lifting 170kg

Mirabai Chanu became the first Indian in 22 years to clinch a gold medal at the 2017 World Weightlifting Championships

She is only second Indian to win a gold medal at World Weightlifting Championships after Karnam Malleswari in 1994 and 1995

Mirabai Chanu holds the national record in both the 48kg and 49kg weightlifting class

Mirabai Chanu already holds the national record in weightlifting in the 48kg category. This year she created a new national record in the 49kg category after lifting 203kgs in this weight class at the 2020 Senior National Weightlifting Championships.

