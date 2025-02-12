In a massive blow for Australia, premier pacer Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament, after the left-armer withdrew his name due to personal reasons. Starc becomes their fifth big miss for Australia, who have named Steve Smith as their captain for the Champions Trophy in their 15-member squad. Australia Cricket Team Head Coach Andrew McDonald Confident of Cooper Connolly’s Future Despite Quiet Test Debut Against Sri Lanka.

Australia has already suffered several major pullouts, with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, and Mitchell Marsh all ruled out due to ankle, hip, and back injuries, respectively. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis also unexpectedly retired, further complicating matters for the Australian selectors.

Chief selector and former Australian batter George Bailey did not disclose Starc's reason but stated that the team management and players supported the pacer's decision. Sri Lanka Announce 16-Member Squad For ODI Series Against Australia: Charith Asalanka to Lead, Mohamed Shiraz, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka Included.

Australia will effectively be without their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 winning trio of bowlers and will have a new pace line-up with Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, and Ben Dwarshuis in the squad. Tanveer Sangha and Adam Zampa are the only two specialist spinners, apart from part-timers like Glenn Maxwell, and Travis Head.

Australia, who are currently in Sri Lanka playing a two-Test and as many ODIs starts its ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against archrivals England on February 22, which will take at the newly refurbished Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Australia Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, and Adam Zampa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 07:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).