After a 2-0 defeat against visitors Australia, Sri Lanka have announced their 16-member squad for the two-match ODI series starting from February 12. Charith Asalanka to continue as captain while the squad retains big names like Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara. They have also opted to keep the players who have played ODIs recently like Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Nuwanido Fernando. Asalanka and co will be looking to change their Test-match fortune in the ODI and the squad selection indicate at that. Australia Cricket Team Head Coach Andrew McDonald Confident of Cooper Connolly’s Future Despite Quiet Test Debut Against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Announce 16-Member Squad For ODI Series Against Australia

The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee selected the above 16-member squad to play in the two-match ODI series vs Australia._ The RPICS in Colombo will host the first ODI on February 12 and the second on February 14. Both games are day games. The match starts at 10 am.… pic.twitter.com/Mr2QyirnVZ — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) February 10, 2025

