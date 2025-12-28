Olympic gold medalist and javelin throw sensation Neeraj Chopra, alongside his wife Himani Mor, hosted a grand wedding reception recently, a significant event that saw the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. The celebration, held approximately 11 months after the couple's private marriage ceremony, brought together prominent personalities from sports, politics, and various other fields. Neeraj Chopra, His Wife Himani Pay Courtesy Visit to Former President Ram Nath Kovind.

A Celebratory Gathering

The reception, held at a prominent venue, was a joyous occasion marking the union of the celebrated athlete and Himani Mor. Guests included a mix of family members, close friends, fellow athletes, and dignitaries, all gathered to extend their best wishes to the couple. Photographs from the event circulated online, showing the couple greeting guests and Prime Minister Modi interacting with them.

Neeraj Chopra, Himani Mor Seen With PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the wedding reception of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and tennis player Himani Mor. pic.twitter.com/heMCosA2Om — Arpana Baishya (@ArpanaSpeaks) December 28, 2025

Private Vows, Public Celebration

Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor had reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony nearly a year ago, keeping the details away from the public eye. This reception served as their official public celebration, allowing them to share their happiness with a wider circle of acquaintances and well-wishers who could not be present at their intimate wedding. PM Narendra Modi Hosts Javelin Ace Neeraj Chopra, Wife Himani Mor, at His Residence in Delhi (See Pics).

Neeraj Chopra: India's Sporting Icon

Neeraj Chopra rose to national and international prominence after securing India's first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Since then, he has continued to achieve significant milestones, including winning the World Athletics Championships and the Diamond League Final, cementing his status as one of India's most celebrated athletes. His achievements have inspired millions and brought immense pride to the nation.

Prime Ministerial Presence Underscores Significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attendance as the chief guest at the reception highlights the high regard in which Neeraj Chopra is held, not just as an athlete but as a national icon. The Prime Minister has consistently championed sports and recognized the contributions of Indian athletes. His presence at the event underscored the government's appreciation for sporting excellence and the couple's standing in the public eye.

