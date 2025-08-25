A major reason for the rise of WWE over the last few years has been their success in the overseas market, with weekly shows and Premier League Events (PLEs), which will witness the final European PLE of 2025, Clash in Paris, take place in France on August 31. This will be the second-ever PLE in France, and the first WWE event in the Paris metropolitan area, with the wrestling show taking place at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre on August 31. WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Match Card: Check List of Matches To Take Place in PLE at Defense Arena.

The WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE will set up the upcoming first-ever Wrestlepalooza, which will be held in Indianapolis. The Clash in Paris 2025 will be an emotional PLE for the WWE Universe as well, with this being the first and last time John Cena will step in a wrestling ring in France. Thus far, only four matches, including a World Heavyweight title clash, have been confirmed.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Details

PLE Clash in Paris 2025 Date August 31 Time 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Paris La Défense Arena Live Streaming and Telecast Details Netflix app and website for live streaming

Where to Watch WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Matches in India?

Sadly, due to a lack of an official broadcasting partner of the WWE in India, fans will not have a live telecast viewing option of Clash in Paris PLE on TV. For the live streaming options of WWE Clash in Paris 2025, scroll below. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk to Feature in WWE's First-Ever Wrestlepalooza PLE in Indianapolis, Check Date and Time in IST.

How to Watch WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Matches Free Live Streaming Online in India?

Fans can find an online viewing option for WWE Clash in Paris 2025 on the Netflix app and website, which will require a subscription. Netflix are the new digital partner for World Wrestling Entertainment in India.

