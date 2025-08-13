With WWE successfully hosting its historic two-night SummerSlam, the company will host the Clash in Paris 2025 Premium Live Event (PLE) on August 31. The WWE Clash in Paris 2025 event will begin at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The company returns to France with John Cena on the card. The promotion has announced a few of the blockbuster match cards. A fatal 4-way clash for the World Heavyweight Championship will take place, whereas Cena will settle his scores with Logan Paul. WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 Results: Seth Rollins Cashes in MITB Contract on CM Punk to Become New World Heavyweight Champion, Tiffany Stratton Retains (Watch Video Highlights).

For those unversed, Cena will retire from his professional wrestling career after the end of his year. On that note, take a look at the confirmed match cards announced by the WWE for the upcoming Clash of Paris 2025 PLE. WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Results: Brock Lesnar Returns To Attack John Cena, Cody Rhodes Claims WWE Undisputed Championship Back (Watch Video Highlights).

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Match Card

World Heavyweight Championship - Seth Rollins (c) vs Jey Uso vs CM Punk vs LA Knight: Seth Rollins is attempting to shape the WWE on his terms and has made some of the most significant enemies. Seth's long-time hatred for CM Punk grew when he cashed in the Money in the Bank contract at the historic Summerslam 2025 PLE just minutes after Punk won the Heavyweight Championship title from Gunther.

Rollins cashed in and snatched the belt from Punk. Jey Uso and LA Knight have plenty of history with Rollins and his goons. During Raw, the champion interfered in a tag team match featuring Punk and Knight against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and Raw GM Adam Pearce made the four-way title match official.

John Cena vs Logan Paul: John Cena has unfinished business with Brock Lesnar, who returned and brutally attacked the 17-year-old champion during night two of the SummerSlam 2025 PLE. However, Cena must settle his scores with Logan Paul at the Clash of Paris.

Logan challenged Cena on his farewell tour before he and Drew McIntyre attacked Cena. The sudden aggression from the social media star led Cena to accept Paul's challenge. WWE Clash in Paris 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Women's World Championship: Naomi (c) vs Stephanie Vaquer: Within months of making her debut on the main roster, Stephanie Vaquer has found herself in contention for a top title. The former NXT champion earned an opportunity to challenge Naomi for the Women's World Championship by winning a Battle Royal at Evolution in July. Meanwhile, Naomi successfully defended her crown against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky at SummerSlam, clearing the way for this match.

