WWE announced its first-ever Wrestlepalooza PLE (Premium Live Event) and it surely promises to be a blockbuster one. It is the newest PLE in WWE's calendar and fans would not want to miss it. The name 'Wrestlepalooza' has been taken from the PPV (Pay-Per-View) of the defunct promotion ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling). WWE's Wrestlepalooza would be the first PLE the live streaming of which would be available on ESPN platforms after the historic partnership earlier this year. As per the partnership, WWE live streaming of its PLEs would be on ESPN platforms in early 2026 in the US but now, the partnership is set to kickstart earlier. John Cena's Final WWE Match Confirmed; 17-Time World Champion's Retirement Tour To End On Saturday Night's Main Event in December.

ECW had held a total of four Wrestlepalooza shows from 1995 to 2000 and WWE have revived the event under its banner. The WWE Wrestlepalooza PLE will also be the last time that John Cena will wrestle in Indianapolis. The 17-time champion was in action at the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis earlier this year, where he had made it to the last two of the match before being eliminated by Jey Uso. WWE Clash in Paris 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

WWE Announces Wrestlepalooza PLE

BREAKING NEWS: WWE Wrestlepalooza will be the first Premium Live Event on @espn! Saturday, September 20th at 7pm ET LIVE from Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/hIlJ4bLLJi — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2025

When is WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE? Know Date, Time in IST and Venue

The WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE is set to be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on September 20 (September 21 in India). The PLE will start at 7:00 PM ET (Eastern Time), which is 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Naomi Announces Her Pregnancy On WWE RAW; Relinquishes Her Women’s World Championship Title As She Gets Ruled Out of Clash in Paris.

Which Stars Will Feature in WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025?

WWE, in its official release, mentioned that John Cena, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and others would be present at the event. There have been speculations that John Cena vs Brock Lesnar could be a main event for WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, with the 'Beast' making a shocking return on Night 2 of SummerSlam earlier in August 2025.

