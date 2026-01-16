Pakistan U19 Cricket Team vs England U19 Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: One of the most anticipated fixtures of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 group stage takes place today, as Pakistan U19 go head-to-head with England U19 at the Takashinga Sports Club. The Group B clash features two of the tournament’s heavyweights, both looking to secure an early advantage in a group that also includes Scotland and Zimbabwe. With Pakistan entering as the recently crowned Asian champions and England boasting a revitalised squad, the match is expected to be a high-intensity battle of skill and temperament. ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026: India Cruise Past USA to Start U19 WC Campaign on Winning Note.

Pakistan, led by captain Farhan Yousaf, arrive in Zimbabwe with significant momentum. The "Young Shaheens" recently secured the U19 Asia Cup with a convincing victory over India and followed it up with a tri-series win on Zimbabwean soil. Their strength lies in a balanced bowling attack featuring pace sensation Ali Raza, supported by a batting line-up that has shown resilience in testing conditions.

England, captained by Thomas Rew, are aiming to end a long title drought in this competition. The "Young Lions" have historically performed well against Pakistan at this level, holding a 68% win rate in previous encounters. With top-order batters like Ben Dawkins and the spin variety provided by Farhan Ahmed, England will rely on a structured approach to counter Pakistan’s aggressive style of play.

Where to Watch PAK U19 vs ENG U19 Under-19 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and TV Channels

Fans in India and abroad have several options to catch the live action from Rajkot. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST, with the toss taking place at 1:00 pm.

In India (TV): The Star Sports Network holds the exclusive television broadcast rights for the tournament in India. Fans can tune in to various Star Sports channels to watch the match in multiple languages.

In India (Digital): Live streaming is available exclusively on the Jio Hotstar app and website. Mobile users can access the stream for free (with advertisements), while premium high-definition viewing requires a valid subscription.

Fans across the globe can follow the action through various official broadcast partners. In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Supporters in Pakistan can access free digital streaming via the Tamasha app and website, while linear coverage is available on PTV Sports and Geo Super. Under-19 Pacer Henil Patel Claims 5-Wicket Haul During IND vs USA U19 World Cup 2026 Match (Watch Video).

Match Facts: Pakistan U19 vs England U19

Category Details Fixture Pakistan U19 vs England U19 Tournament ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Date 16 January 2026 Venue Takashinga Sports Club, Harare Start Time 12:30 PKT / 13:00 IST Live Telecast (UK) Sky Sports Live Stream (PAK) Tamasha, Myco, Tapmad Live Telecast (IND) Star Sports / JioHotstar

The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare is known for offering a balanced contest between bat and ball. Early morning moisture may assist the seamers, but the surface typically settles into a good batting track as the day progresses. Given the stakes of the opening game, the toss could be crucial, with captains likely to weigh the benefits of chasing under the afternoon sun.

