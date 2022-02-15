Puneri Paltan would face Tamil Thalaivas in a Pro Kabaddi League encounter on Tuesday, February 15. The match would be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is set to start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After playing out a draw in their last game, Puneri Paltan would target a win in this one to keep alive their chances of making it to the playoffs. They are currently seventh on the points table with 55 points from 19 games. Tamil Thalaivas on the other hand, are tenth on the points table and are entering this clash on the back of a stinging one-point loss to Dabang Delhi. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

With an eye to return to winning ways, Tamil Thalaivas would aim to make the most of their remaining matches in the competition, in order to secure qualification into the playoffs. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

Where To Watch Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas live online streaming.

