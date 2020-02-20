Sarita Mor Wins India’s Third Gold Medal in Women’s Category at 2020 Asian Wrestling Championship, Beats Mongolian Battsetseg Atlantsetseg

Sarita Mor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Continuing India’s gold rush at the 2020 Asian Wrestling Championship, Sarita Mor registered a 3-2 victory over Mongolia’s Battsetseg Atlantsetseg in the final clash of women’s 59kg category at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. Sarita, 23, edged out Battsetseg in a nail-biting encounter and became the third Indian wrestler after Pinki and Divya Kakran to claim a gold medal at the ongoing tournament.Divya Kakran Wins Gold at Asian Wrestling Championships 2020, Becomes Second Indian Woman to Achieve Feat.

The 23-year-old pugilist was making her first appearance at the Asian event since winning a silver medal in 2017 from 58kg category. Sarita defeated Madina Bakbergenova of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan’s Nazira MarsbekKyzy by technical superiority in her opening two bouts before seeing aside Yuumi Kon of Japan 10-3 in the semis and advance to the final.

Earlier, Divya Kakran became only the second Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships after a dominant show in which she won all her bouts by fall, including against junior world champion Naruha Matsuyuki.

In a stunning display of power wrestling, Divya won all four bouts in five-wrestler 68kg category, as the competition was fought in the round-robin format. Pinki then beat Mongolia's Dulguun Bolormaa to win the nation’s second gold in the women’s category. Navjot Kaur in 2018 had become the first Indian women to clinch the gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships.