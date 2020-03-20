Shikhar Dhawan & Saina Nehwal Hail the Verdict of Delhi Rape Case as All Four Culprits Were Hanged Till Death

Shikhar Dhawan and Saina Nehwal (Photo Credits: Getty)

The Delhi rape case which happened on December 16, 2012, had rattled the entire nation. The 23-year-old medical student was subjected to unimaginable torture as she was gang-raped by six men. She was returning home after watching a movie with her friend. The incident happened at 8.00 pm at the National Highway near the Mahipalpur flyover in Delhi. The medical student succumbed to serious injuries twelve days after the incident. But justice impended for seven long years. However, finally, after a long wait, the four culprits were hanged to death at 5.30 am at Tihar jail. The culprits continuously filed mercy petitions for years together but all were rejected and the capital punishment was given. Like many of the netizens, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and shuttler Saina Nehwal hailed the verdict. Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanged in Tihar Jail Premises, Justice Served in 2012 Delhi Gangrape-Murder Case.

Shikhar Dhawan took to social media and wrote, “Justice prevailed.” Whereas, Saina Nehwal’s tweet read, “After 7 years her soul will finally rest in peace. Justice delayed but not denied. Salute to the mother who fought bravely throughout this time,” read her post. After the capital punishment, even Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and hailed the verdict. Check out the two tweets below:

After 7 years her soul will finally rest in peace. Justice delayed but not denied. Salute to the mother who fought bravely throughout this time. #nirbhayagetsjustice #NirbhayaHasWon — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 20, 2020

Justice prevailed. RIP Nirbhaya 🙏🏻 #NirbhayaVerdict — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 20, 2020

After the incident, the victim was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by her friend. She was then taken to Singapore but no efforts could help her survive. The culprits wished to go to the International Court of Justice but the plea was rejected by the Indian government.