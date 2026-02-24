Fact Check: Did Shikhar Dhawan Claim his Ex-Wife Aesha Mukerji Said 'No Girl Would Marry' Him?

A viral social media post claiming that former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan described his remarriage as a "reply" to his ex-wife has been confirmed as false. The cricketer has issued a formal statement dismissing the quotes as "fabricated" and "clickbait." The misinformation began circulating shortly after Dhawan, 40, married Irish product consultant Sophie Shine on 21 February 2026. The viral graphics, which appeared across Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), attributed a sensational quote to Dhawan suggesting his former wife had told him "no girl would ever marry" him after their divorce. Shikhar Dhawan Marries Long-time Partner Sophie Shine, Yuzvendra Chahal Attends Private Ceremony.
The Origin of the Fake Claim
The viral post alleged that Dhawan’s second marriage was a personal victory over a disparaging comment made by his first wife, Aesha Mukerji. The post, which used a professional photograph of the cricketer, was designed to look like an official quote from a media interview.
However, no record of such a statement exists in any of Dhawan’s recent interviews or public appearances.
Social Media Post With Fake Claim
Shikhar Dhawan’s Official Response
On 23 February, Dhawan took to his official social media channels to address the rumours directly. Expressing his disappointment, he clarified that he has never made such comments regarding his personal history.
"I have come across some posts on social media attributing a disappointing statement about my personal life," Dhawan wrote. "I have never carried baggage from the past, be it on the pitch or outside. I firmly believe in the power of positivity while respecting my past."
The former opening batter went on to slam "clickbait culture," urging followers and content creators to stop spreading "insensitive and false statements" for engagement.
Shikhar Dhawan's X Post
STATEMENT
I have come across some posts on social media attributing a disappointing statement about my personal life. I have never carried baggage from the past be it on the pitch or outside. I firmly believe in the power of positivity while respecting my past.
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 23, 2026
The misinformation surfaced during a period of public celebration for the cricketer. Dhawan and Sophie Shine wed in an intimate ceremony in the Delhi-NCR region. The event was attended by high-profile teammates.
Dhawan and Shine had been dating for over a year, having first been seen together in Dubai. Shine, who is the Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation and leads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, has been credited by sources close to the player as a stabilizing presence following his high-profile divorce in 2023.
Verdict: False
The quote attributed to Shikhar Dhawan is fabricated. While the cricketer has spoken openly in the past about the "mental distress" noted during his divorce proceedings and his desire to see his son, Zoravar, he has consistently maintained a dignified public stance regarding his former partner. The recent viral posts are an example of "engagement bait," using a major life event to manufacture conflict that does not exist in the public record.
Fact check
Shikhar Dhawan Ex-Wife Aesha Mukerji Said 'No Girl Would Marry' Him
No, It Is A Fabricated Quote To Target Shikhar Dhawan
